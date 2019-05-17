|
JOHNSON, THOMAS
January 29, 1949 -
May 12, 2019
Thomas Johnson 70, of Gainesville, FL went to be forever with his Savior on May 12, 2019. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY. Thomas was a veteran of the US Army and served his Country honorably.
He is survived by his sons, Jonathan, Jordan, Nathanael, Joshua; daughters, Annette and Sandra; brother, Larry; grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces.
Thomas was the Founder & Executive Director of the House of Hope and Rapha Teshuwah Ministries serving US Veterans. Thomas also had a Prison ministry here in Gainesville, FL. Thomas loved God and served Him faithfully and was a testimony to God's Grace and redemption.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Living Covenant Church, 15202 NW 147th Dr., Ste 1400, Alachua, FL 32615 at 6:00pm. All are invited to attend the Celebration in honor of Thomas.
