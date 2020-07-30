1/1
THOMAS K. BENNY
THOMAS, BENNY K.
Pastor Benny K. Thomas 77, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on July 25, 2020.
He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories wife, Pastor Angela R. Thomas, his Children, Joann T. Wilcox (Lamonte), Calethia Jones, Sons, Kyle Paulk, Ezekiel Bryant, Terrald Bryant, Damian and Joy Brown, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A Memorial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, Growing and Faith Ministries of Gainesville, Florida from 6-7pm and the Graveside services will be held on Aug. 1, 2020, 10am at Chiefland Community.
Services are under the Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
