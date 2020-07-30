THOMAS, BENNY K.

Pastor Benny K. Thomas 77, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on July 25, 2020.

He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories wife, Pastor Angela R. Thomas, his Children, Joann T. Wilcox (Lamonte), Calethia Jones, Sons, Kyle Paulk, Ezekiel Bryant, Terrald Bryant, Damian and Joy Brown, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A Memorial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, Growing and Faith Ministries of Gainesville, Florida from 6-7pm and the Graveside services will be held on Aug. 1, 2020, 10am at Chiefland Community.

Services are under the Professional Care of

Carnegie Funeral Home

(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.

(352) 493-1857

"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store