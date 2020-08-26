SMITH, JR. THOMAS M.

Mr. Thomas M. Smith, Jr. age 73, passed away August 19th, 2020 at Shands Hospital Jacksonville. Mr. Smith life-long resident of Gainesville attended Elementary and High School in Alachua County. He was employed as a Laborer until his health failed.

Mr. Smith is survived by his sons, Tony Smith, Tampa, FL, Terrod J. Smith, Gainesville, FL,

sisters, Jeanette S. Filer (Napoleon), Ferneese D. Morrison, Mallie J. Smith, all of Gainesville, FL, Joyce S. Williams (James) Detroit, MI, and one grandchild.

Graveside Services for Mr. Smith will be held, 11:00am, Friday, August 28th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rev. Geraldine McClellan, Officiating, Rev. Michael Frazier, presiding; burial will follow immediately after the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville.

Mr. Smith will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Friday at Graveside 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Jeannette and Napoleon Filer, 2118 N. E. 7th Place, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Staff Member of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.

