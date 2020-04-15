|
|
DANIEL, SR.,
THOMAS MARTIN
Dr. Thomas Martin 'Dan' Daniel, Sr., 90, of Orange Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Edwena, and is survived by his four children and twelve grandchildren. Recordings of the church service, as well as a guestbook, will be available at
www.danielsfuneralhome.com
with a celebration of Dan's life planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations (including donations of nonperishable food for the food bank) to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 818 County Road 20A, Hawthorne (Johnson), Florida, 32640.
Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020