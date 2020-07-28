1/
THOMAS MONROE ROOKS
1955 - 2020
ROOKS, THOMAS MONROE
Thomas Monroe Rooks, 65, of Cedar Key passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born in the City of Alachua, at home on March 5th, 1955 to Enoch Murrah and Ollie Mae Harris Rooks. He attended the Alachua Methodist Church in Alachua. Tom started his career off in the Alachua Police Department in 1981. He moved to Cedar Key where he started his career with the State of Florida Department of Natural Resources, later he moved over to Law Enforcement where he retired with 32 years of service. His hobbies included fishing, hunting turkeys, hog and deer as well as arrow heads. He loved reading and studying history.
Some knew him as Thomas, some as Tommy, his wife as Tom, son Logan as Dad, some as Uncle Tom and Friend by many.
Tom is survived by his wife of 25 1/2 years, Lilly Rooks of Cedar Key; son Logan Rooks of South Carolina; two sisters, Lora Patterson of New York and Sandra Harrison of North Carolina; step-daughter, JoAnne Osteen of Cedar Key; two step-sons, James Hathcox of Bronson and Kalanu Helton of Chiefland; six grandkids; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Enoch Murrah Rooks, Jr.
He will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Shiloh Cemetery.
Mr. Rooks is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Children's Table Food Bank, P.O. Box 222, Bronson, FL 32621

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
It was with great sadness to hear of Tommy's passing. When I lived in Gainesville, FL, he and I were very close--riding in his 4 wheel pickup truck through the piny forests around Alachua, canoeing on the Santa Fe River, enjoying good barbecue, and talking about anything for hours just to name a few of our adventures. He had a big heart and would do anything for a friend in need. Even when I moved out to the west, he remained in touch which I really appreciated. Lilly and Logan my heart goes out to you both during this time of grief, and I extend to you my deepest sympathy. Jim Rooks Steilacoom, WA First Cousin
J James Rooks, MD
Family
July 27, 2020
My very deep sympathy to my friend, Lilly Rooks, and to all family and friends of Tom Rooks. May God give you strength to carry on. He fought a good battle and you gave him great care. Love to you!
Sally Collins
Friend
July 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jimmy Willis. Sr
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Tommy was my uncle, but only five years older, so more like a big brother. Every summer my family would visit and he would take my brother and I on countless adventures. He cared about family deeply and called frequently, always interested in what was going on in our lives. He was an amazing person with many talents and a kind heart. He will be missed greatly and remembered with love.
Jan
Family
