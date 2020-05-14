HILL, JR., THOMAS OTIS, 53

Thomas O. Hill Jr of Gainesville, transitioned May 6, 2020. He was a member of Miracle Word of Faith Ministries, Gainesville, FL.

He's survived by his children, Courdarell, Danielle, Nathan, Thomas III, Ty'Keira Hill, Adriane Callicutt, all of Gainesville, Tamonte, Quasean Hill, both of Archer, FL, and Taryn Hill of Orlando, FL; 2 brothers, Carlos Hill of Gainesville and Jason Hill of Tallahassee, FL; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service for Mr. Hill will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Miracle Word Of Faith, Inc. 3809-A, East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Queen Kelly, Officiating. Mask and Social Distancing Required.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



