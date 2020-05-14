THOMAS OTIS HILL
HILL, JR., THOMAS OTIS, 53
Thomas O. Hill Jr of Gainesville, transitioned May 6, 2020. He was a member of Miracle Word of Faith Ministries, Gainesville, FL.
He's survived by his children, Courdarell, Danielle, Nathan, Thomas III, Ty'Keira Hill, Adriane Callicutt, all of Gainesville, Tamonte, Quasean Hill, both of Archer, FL, and Taryn Hill of Orlando, FL; 2 brothers, Carlos Hill of Gainesville and Jason Hill of Tallahassee, FL; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service for Mr. Hill will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Miracle Word Of Faith, Inc. 3809-A, East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Queen Kelly, Officiating. Mask and Social Distancing Required.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Miracle Word Of Faith, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
727 Nw 2Nd St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
