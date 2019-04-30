|
HICKS, SR.,
THOMAS PERRY
Thomas Perry Hicks, Sr. ('Tommy'), age 83, of Gainesville and Melrose, Florida passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1935 in Tampa Florida to Dillard Dashwood Hicks, Sr. ('Dash') and Jessie Mae Hicks. Tommy Sr. graduated from Gainesville High School in 1953 and attended the University of Florida. He served two years in the Marine Corps, stationed in Japan. He worked as a congressional aide, in property investments and in real estate.
Tommy Sr. was a Mason and a member of the Shrine Club, the Elk Club, the Jaycees, the Exchange Club and Gainesville Quarterback Club. He was one of the first members of the Gator Touchdown Club. In later years, he enjoyed his Wednesday lunches with a group known as the 'Has Beens.'
Tommy Sr. loved the Gators and his place on Lake Swan. He was an enthusiastic member of the 'Give'em Hell, Pell' fan club and looked forward to home games where he would join his buddy, Beazy Stephens, for the games. Between the two of them, the Gators would win every game if the coaches would only have consulted them. Some of his favorite football road trips were with Ike Gainey (Leader), Ronnie Neder (Tailgunner), Gene Craig (Wingman) and Tommy Sr. serving as the other Wingman. The stories he could tell would make one laugh, while also hoping that the stories may not be entirely true.
Tommy Sr. loved having friends and their families to his home on Lake Swan. He loved to cook, often grilling burgers and ribs. His favorite time of day at the lake was late afternoon. The kids would have to come ashore and the adults took over the boat, known as the Bizmarck and later a pontoon boat, for an 'attitude adjustment' ride- a very slow cruise around the lake.
Tommy Sr. was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dillard Dashwood Hicks, Jr. He is survived by his three children: Thomas Perry Hicks, Jr., Alison Cox (David) and Stephanie Ference and by three grandchildren: Jordyn, Kyle and Brice.
Tommy Sr. loved casual get-togethers so the family is inviting friends to join them at the Gainesville Country Club on May 1, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm to share stories and fond memories of Tommy Sr.
