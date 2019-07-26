|
KINSEY, THOMAS RICHARD
Thomas Richard Kinsey, 69, passed peacefully at home on Monday, July 22nd following a brief fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beth, sons Frank (Amy) and Trey (Kristi). Tom was 'Pop Pop' to four grandchildren; Avery, Noah, Connor, and Branson. He had a surviving sister Patricia Ann Layne and several nieces.
Tom was born and raised in Miami, FL and following high school graduation enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Vietnam veteran and served as a Flight Operations Specialist. He served three additional years in the Army Reserve. He loved his country and served it well.
Tom was a member of the Teamsters Union, a loss prevention and fraud specialist for a major retail company, and was retired from the University of Florida's Health Science Center.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville where he was a member of a Sunday School class he deeply loved. He previously worked with youth, participated in various mission projects, and sang in choir. He believed in family, faith, and country and felt he served them all with pride.
Tom enjoyed traveling, fishing with his friends and family, and spending time in the NC mountains. He followed Dolphin and University of Miami football and was totally devoted to Gator football.
Burial will be private and any love offerings in his honor can be made to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville mission fund or Haven Hospice of Gainesville.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 SOUTH MAIN STREET, GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA,
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 26 to July 27, 2019