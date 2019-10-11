|
|
KIRSCHNER,
THOMAS ROSS
April 3, 1927 -
September 10, 2019
Beloved son of Lawrence and Florence Kirschner, brother of Mary Hepner, Barbara McClain and Nancy Igo. Survived and cherished by his 2nd wife Jeanette Kirschner and 1st wife Dorothy 'DJ' Smith and daughter Joan Smith, daughters Carol James, Soozie Tyrell Kirschner, Jacque Wier, son-in law: Larry Wier, granddaughters; Colleen Butler and Kaitlynn James, great grandsons; Riley and Tommy Butler, and 3rd wife Jean Leidenheimer of 43 years who passed in 2018.
Tom joined the Navy after graduating from New Florence High School in Pennsylvania and then joined the army, proudly serving our country for 20 years, retiring in 1968 as a Vietnam Veteran and Lieutenant Colonel. He was nicknamed 'Tinker' at an early age for his raucous humor and ability to fix anything. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. At 10 years old he shot his first deer... an 8 pointer. Or was it a 10 pointer at 8 years old? Either way, it wasn't easy to top Tom.
In the mid 1960's Tom's adventurous spirit led him and his wife, Jeanette, three daughters Carol, Soozie and Jacque traveling between military stations across the United States. They camped from Maryland to San Francisco, through Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, experiencing our beautiful countries magnificent landscapes together as a family. And then off to Taiwan for 2 years where his daughters were schooled then returning to Seattle, WA and camping back across the States to the north east coast.
After serving another 2 years at Fort Devens, Massachusetts he retired from the military and returned to school where he earned his B.A. at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Once completed, he moved the family to Fort Myers, Florida and taught high school history before obtaining his real estate license. For the remainder of his career he enjoyed broker/ownership of Douglas Chambers Realty and served as head of the Ethics Board for Lee County, Florida.
In 1977 he married Jean Leidenheimer and they happily retired to Homosassa, Florida and finally to Gainesville, Florida to be near daughter Carol James. He is remembered as always having a joke or a 'tall' story for any occasion. When asked 'How are you?', his reply was... 'Sober'.
Tom was a remarkable man. We miss you dearly, we love you deeply.
God Bless you Tinker.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019