THOMAS STALBAUM Obituary
STALBAUM, THOMAS
11-15-54 TO 1-2-2020
Thomas Stalbaum passed away peacefully at his home in Ormond Beach following a chronic illness. He will be greatly missed by family and friends for his unique sense of humor and outgoing personality.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Lois Spiess, his two sons, Tyler Stalbaum and Trevor Stalbaum, his sister Karen Cowell and brother Newell Stalbaum. The son of Eugene and Helen Stalbaum he grew up in Valparaiso, Indiana.
He moved to Florida as a young adult and made his home in Gainesville for 40 years.
Friends are invited to his Celebration of Life at the Kanapaha Gardens off Archer Road on Saturday, January 25th from 5pm-9pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
