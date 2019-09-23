Home

Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
More Obituaries for THOMAS FOWLER
THOMAS T. FOWLER SR.


1931 - 2019
THOMAS T. FOWLER SR. Obituary
Fowler, Sr., Thomas T.
Thomas T. Fowler, Sr., 87, of Old Town, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Mr. Fowler was born on November 1, 1931 in Carrollton, Mississippi to Luther and Frankie Fowler, Sr. He was a graduate of the Winona High School in Winona, MS, then received his bachelors from Mississippi College where he played football. He then received his master's in education from Mississippi Southern. He served in the United States Air Force making a perfect score on the competency exam and ended up living in the officer's quarters where he wrote the officers competency exam. He taught math at Alabama College, Montevella and Carroll County Mississippi High School. Thomas moved to Florida in 1957 and taught math at Melrose High School. After the school year ended he moved to Dixie County and became a wood buyer for Continental Turpentine until 1973 when he began teaching at Dixie County High School until he retired in 1993.

He enjoyed hunting, football, and calling high school football games, which he did at Dixie County for 6 years. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church since 1976 and taught Sunday School for 6 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Grantham Fowler, brothers, L.F. Fowler, Jr. and Jimmy Fowler. He is survived by sons, Thomas (Lisa) Fowler of Old Town and Chuck (Janet) Fowler of Cross City; daughter, Becky (David Ford) Fowler of Old Town; grandchildren, Laura Goss, Eli Fowler, Grant Fowler, Anna Fowler and Charla Taylor and great grandchildren, AnnMarie, Paisleigh, Turner (Running Bear), Addilyn, Nolan and Case.

Funeral services will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 4:00PM with Rev. Dwayne Kight and Rev. Jason Jones officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
