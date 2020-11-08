Thomas Tappy
Gainesville - Thomas J. Tappy, 73, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully, at his residence on November 1, 2020, following an extended illness.
Tom was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on October 5, 1947, to Bernadine Recla Sundquist and Joseph Tappy. Tom was raised in Niagara, Wisconsin. He graduated from Niagara High School in June 1965 and joined the USAF, where he served until his honorable discharge in June 1969.
Tom graduated from the Zablocki Veteran's Hospital Radiography program in Milwaukee, WI, and immediately pursued the field of Radiation Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, becoming a radiation therapist. He completed his B.S. in Health Sciences at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL in 1980.
On June 5, 1993, Tom married Beth Tarvainen in Marquette, Michigan.
Tom dedicated 44 years working in the field of Radiation Oncology, first as a radiation therapist, then as a department administrator, and most recently as a medical dosimetrist. He served in hospitals and clinics in Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida. Tom retired from UFHealth Shands in January 2020.
Tom enjoyed life to the fullest and had numerous hobbies including golf, genealogy, fly fishing, reading, and traveling. He had an infectious laugh, a kind spirit, and a great love for his family.
He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church where he served on the lay ministry team and community outreach teams in the past.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother, Bernadine. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beth; sons, Ryan (Tina) Tappy, Eric (Kyla); and his daughter, Emily Tappy. His brothers, Randy, and Marc Sundquist; sisters, Tracy Sundquist and Karen Emmerling; his grandchildren Zoe, Natalie, Cecily & Cole Tappy; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church on Newberry Road at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception of guests in the Family Life Center following the service. The family asks that guests please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice at beyourhaven.org/donate
or Redeeming Life Outreach Ministries, Inc. of Sanford, FL at rlom.org
