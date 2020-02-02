Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
The Atrium
2431 N.W. 41st Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Thomas Warren "Tom" Otto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Thomas Warren "Tom" Otto Obituary
OTTO, THE REV.
THOMAS WARREN 'TOM'
The courageous, humble and honorable Rev. Thomas Warren 'Tom' Otto, age 78, of Gainesville, FL, passed Jan. 26, 2020 peacefully in his home, surrounded by family.
He was born in Barberton, OH on Aug. 21, 1941 to Howard and Lillian Otto, who reared him on their rural farm between Marshallville and Canal Fulton, OH. He graduated from Northwest High School and played football for the University of Mount Union. He also earned master's degrees from Loyola University of Chicago and United seminary of Dayton, OH. After a decade teaching high school English and Shakespeare, he received his calling into the ministry, and served as a United Methodist pastor for more than 25 years. He served in churches throughout Florida, in the Bahamas and in England's Hinkley and Lytham St Annes circuits. Tom also ministered to those he met while touring Germany, Norway, Ireland, Iceland, Nova Scotia, Canada and Jamaica with his wife. A highlight was his personal visit with Mother Theresa at her Calcutta orphanage and Home of the Dying.
Tom's family includes his wife of 54 years, Annie; his daughters Heidi Salmon (Christopher) of Melbourne Village, FL and Liesl O'Dell (Jimmy) of Gainesville, FL; his grandchildren, Olivia Douglas (Matt), Michael Kopy, Katie O'Dell, C.J. Salmon, Will O'Dell, Mark Salmon, Casey O'Dell and Heidi Rose Salmon; his siblings, cousins and other extended relatives and friends in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Hawaii.
Tom's oral history is available on YouTube under 'An Oral History with Thomas W. Otto.' His earthly remains will be cremated by Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville, FL.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at The Atrium, 2431 N.W. 41st Street, Gainesville, FL 32606.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to The Atrium Garden Club Fund (address above), in memory of Tom Otto, who loved working in the garden. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -