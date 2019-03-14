|
YOUNG, THOMAS
Thomas Young of Lacrosse, Florida, age 88, Retired Farmer, was removed from this earthly scene on March 7, 2019, during his stay at Parklands Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Services will be held 3:30PM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Banks Chapel Church of God in Christ (Hainesworth Community of Lacrosse, FL) where Rev. Charles Spidell is Pastor, with Rev. George Trotman delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery (of the Bland Community of Alachua, FL). Mr. Young will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his daughter & son-in-law, Berlinda (& Devine) Johnson, 14230 NW 156th Place, Alachua, FL at 2:45PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife - Annie Burkett Young of Lacrosse, FL; Children - Tommy Lee Young (& Engeria), Lottie Murray, Lillie Williams (& Willie), Brendolyn Young, Betty Ford (& Greg) and Berlinda Johnson (& Devine); grandson/as a son - Tremontae Young; 23 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters - Ruby Burkett, Berth Lee Canty and Lillie Hammond; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019