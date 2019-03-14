Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS YOUNG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, THOMAS
Thomas Young of Lacrosse, Florida, age 88, Retired Farmer, was removed from this earthly scene on March 7, 2019, during his stay at Parklands Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Services will be held 3:30PM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Banks Chapel Church of God in Christ (Hainesworth Community of Lacrosse, FL) where Rev. Charles Spidell is Pastor, with Rev. George Trotman delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery (of the Bland Community of Alachua, FL). Mr. Young will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his daughter & son-in-law, Berlinda (& Devine) Johnson, 14230 NW 156th Place, Alachua, FL at 2:45PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife - Annie Burkett Young of Lacrosse, FL; Children - Tommy Lee Young (& Engeria), Lottie Murray, Lillie Williams (& Willie), Brendolyn Young, Betty Ford (& Greg) and Berlinda Johnson (& Devine); grandson/as a son - Tremontae Young; 23 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters - Ruby Burkett, Berth Lee Canty and Lillie Hammond; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now