1/1
THOMASINA BAILEY
BAILEY, THOMASINA
Thomasina Bailey, age 61, Homemaker, daughter of the late Claretta Bailey, peacefully left this earthly scene on June 16, 2020 while at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville) following an extended illness.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:30PM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Shiloh Cemetery (Archer,FL) with Prophet George Young, III delivering the Eulogy. Ms. Bailey will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 1900 SE 4th Street, Apt 77, Gainesville at 1:30PM.
Left to cherish her memory are Thomasina's children - Tierney Forrest, Christopher Forrest and Thomas Bailey III of Gainesville, FL and Tavaris Bailey of Santa Rosa, CA; brothers - Thomas Bailey Sr (twin) of Gainesville, FL and Ralph Martin of Atlanta, GA (Alfred Bailey & Gerald Bailey preceded her in death); 8 grandchildren; uncle; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we graciously gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
