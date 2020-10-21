Tillman Clarence Williams

Gainesville - Tillman Clarence Williams, 78 of Gainesville, FL, transitioned on October 16, 2020. Born to the late Clemmon and Izetta Crump-Williams November 17, 1941 in Inverness, FL, he's a Graduate of Santa Fe Junior College 1966 and Edward Waters College 1969. An U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, Tillman attained the following Medals of Honor: Expert Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal. He served on the following City of Gainesville Committees: Community Action Board, Planning Committee and The Human Advisory Board. Mr. Williams retired from North Florida Evaluation Treatment Center as a Counselor; was Founder, Builder and Owner of A Heritage Funeral Home of Gainesville, FL; and a member of Church Of God By Faith of Gainesville, FL.

Survived by his loving wife, Beatrice Thomas-Williams; children, Selina Duchess (Stanley Sr.), Sandra Williams, Bonita Williams; grandchildren, Arielle Williams, Sydney Wills, Christopher Duchess, Stanley Duchess Jr.; Siblings, Patricia Chivers, Shirley Simpkins and Glenn Williams Sr. (Preceded in death by John Williams, Clemmon Williams, Ruthie Mae Freeney); and a host of nieces, nephews, In-Laws, Godchildren and friends.

Viewing for Mr. Tillman C. Williams will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. Burial will be Monday, October 26, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



