SWILLEY, TILLMAN HUGH
Tillman Hugh Swilley of Trenton, FL passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. He was the son of Hugh and Ruby Swilley. Tillman was a native of Levy County, except for his time in the service and for a few years in Starke, FL while managing Gold Kist. He resided on the Swilley homestead near Trenton, FL. Tillman was of the Christian faith. He was an Army veteran and served 4 years with most of that time in Germany. While in Germany, he had opportunities to advance his Army career and prepared for a lifetime in management. Tillman spent his life living and loving agriculture. He was an advocate for youth programs such as 4-H and FFA, the Future Farmers of America. He loved the 4-H motto, 'To make the Best Better' and tried to live by this each day. He worked as an agricultural consultant and harvester most of his life but also enjoyed raising beef cattle. He enjoyed every day what he did for a living, a true blessing that few get to experience in life. His passion for agriculture was matched only by the love he had for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife. Bonnie; daughters, Lisa M. Swilley (Alex Algarin) of Lutz, FL, Sherry L. Swilley (Errol Wilson) of Trenton, FL; and one granddaughter, Olivia Mariano of Lutz, FL; brothers, Doyle C. Swilley and David Niven Swilley both of Trenton, FL; sister, Nada Ramona Beauchamp (James) of Chiefland, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Ruby Swilley; his son, Mark William Swilley; sisters, Janice Swilley and Rachel Chambliss; brother in law, Thomas Chambliss; and brother, Roger Swilley.
Visitation for Tillman will take place Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland at 11am. Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland is honored to serve the Swilley family. 352-493-4777
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020