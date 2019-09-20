|
GREEN, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Timothy Allen Green, Timmy, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday September 15th at his home. Timmy was born on March 30, 1993 in Gainesville, FL. Timmy has worked at Fun State Pools since 2012. He enjoyed working, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. He was a Gator fan and loved his comics and Pokémon. Tim was fun, caring, and loving, and he lived his life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandmother, Mary Ellen Green, and maternal Grandfather, Howard Newsome. He was survived by his parents, Jeffery A Green (Sarah Collins) and Cynthia N Bush (Byron); 3 sisters, Shelbie, Elayna, and Callie Green; his paternal Grandfather, Donald Green, and maternal Grandmother, Lucille Newsome; his Aunt, Angie Perry; his uncles, Gregory (Jinger) Newsome, John (Laura) Green, Brian Green, and Gregory Green; his Cousins, Heather (Darrell) McMahan and their daughters; Adam (Tina) Newsome; Joshua Green (Kelsey List) and their son; Heather (Christina) Green and their son; and far too many friends to list. Services will be held Sunday, September 22, at 4:00pm at the High Springs Lions Club, at 26900 US-27, High Springs, FL 32643
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019