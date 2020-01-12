|
PURDY, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Timothy Charles Purdy died suddenly on January 2, 2020 in Kumamoto, Japan. Born February 17, 1955 in Pullman, Washington, Tim came to Gainesville, Florida in 1967, where he ran track at Gainesville High School and later graduated from the University of Florida. He earned a master's degree in education from Oregon State University and spent many years teaching in various high schools across the western United States. While in Portland, Oregon, he met his wife Keiko, whom he loved so very much. Together they moved to Japan in 1991, where they opened their business, Pace English School. As a teacher, Tim touched many, many lives. A talented writer and amateur chef his Eggplant Parmesan would have won the accolades of even the most severe food critics, Tim's love of music stands out more than anything. He could sing like Frank Sinatra and Elvis, accompanying himself on the piano or guitar with equal skill. True to Sinatra's words, Tim 'did everything his way,' too. He also inherited a knack with plants and gardens from his grandfather Laurence H. Purdy Sr. and grew bonsai and vegetables, especially hot peppers, in his garden near his house. Preceded in death by his father, Laurence Henry Purdy, Tim will be missed terribly and is survived by his wife Keiko Purdy, daughter Crystal Mai Purdy-Newland (Ian), step-daughter Nicole Gibson (Patrick), mother Barbara A. Purdy, siblings Cynthia D. Bertelsen (Mike), Laurence J. Purdy (Isabell), and Paula E. Purdy (Kevin Kramer). Interment will be at Lincoln Park Memorial Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020