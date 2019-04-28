|
|
TROMETER,
TIMOTHY (TIM) DANIEL
Timothy (Tim) Daniel Trometer, 62, of Waldo, Florida died suddenly at home on April 7, 2019.
Tim was born in Buffalo, New York on February 16, 1957 to Richard and Mary Jane (Trometer) Marion. He attended Clarion University in Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Florida. Initially, he worked for Sunland helping to care for mentally disabled men to find purpose in their lives. From that position, he became employed by the Florida Department of Children and Families where he became the supervisor for Bradford County and retired in 2011.
Tim was devoted to his family. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Trometer and proud father of Nicole. He is survived by his mother Mary Jane Marion of Deland, FL, and his sisters Virginia Lewandowski and her husband Jim of Port Orange, Fl, Pat Harder of Free Union, VA, and Mary Trometer and her husband Steve of Valley Forge, PA. He was also loved and admired by nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and his step-father, Lester Marion.
After his retirement as a social worker, Tim lived the life of a retired person to the fullest. He loved to go camping, fishing, and traveling the world. He made friends in Chile, Botswana, Egypt, and Cambodia where he did volunteer work helping build houses for people in need. He was loved for his kindness and generosity. Many people called Tim their best friend because he accepted everyone for who they were and made them feel special and loved. He was the father to share adventures with, the go-to person when you needed help, the fun uncle, and the devoted son who traveled regularly to Deland to help his mother. He always wanted those around him to be happy and because of this, he lived a life greatly enriched by the many friends he had.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019