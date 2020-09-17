BURKETT, TIMOTHY GEORGE RASHAD

'SHAD'

Timothy George Rashad Burkett, age 26, Truck Driver, entered into eternal peace on September 5, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Rutledge Community Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, with Pastor Dale Williams delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Burkett will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his mother - Rosemary Williams, 11 NE 48th Terrace, Gainesville, FL, at 10:00AM.

Mr. Burkett leaves behind his father - Deacon Timothy (& Gladys) Burkett; mother - Rosemary Williams; sons - Trent Burkett and Keenon Rhodes, Jr. (& special friend - Monica Williams) all of Gainesville, FL; siblings - Timothy, Temitha, Dawn (& Bennie), Vanessa, Melva and Briana; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, FL.



