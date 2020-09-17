1/1
TIMOTHY GEORGE RASHAD BURKETT
BURKETT, TIMOTHY GEORGE RASHAD
'SHAD'
Timothy George Rashad Burkett, age 26, Truck Driver, entered into eternal peace on September 5, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Rutledge Community Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, with Pastor Dale Williams delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Burkett will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his mother - Rosemary Williams, 11 NE 48th Terrace, Gainesville, FL, at 10:00AM.
Mr. Burkett leaves behind his father - Deacon Timothy (& Gladys) Burkett; mother - Rosemary Williams; sons - Trent Burkett and Keenon Rhodes, Jr. (& special friend - Monica Williams) all of Gainesville, FL; siblings - Timothy, Temitha, Dawn (& Bennie), Vanessa, Melva and Briana; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
