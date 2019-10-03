|
|
JOHNSON JR., TIMOTHY
(1989-2019)
Timothy Johnson Jr., 29, of Hawthorne, Florida, departed this life on September 24, 2019. Timothy leaves behind his loving family to cherish his memories: two children, Timara Johnson and Storm Johnson, his parents, Timothy Johnson Sr. and LaVonne 'Angie' Lipford, siblings: Caitlin Mayes, Beverly Allen, Vinicka Lipford, Wardele Mayes, and Arthur Hall, grandparents, Leola Hutchinson, Mary Hollie, Doris and Willie Mayes. Timothy life will be Celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 7220 SE 225th Terrace, Hawthorne, FL 32640. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, October 04, at D Williams Mortuary Services LLC in the Spc. Clarence Williams III Memorial Chapel, 2-6pm And one hour prior to services at the church. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, October 4, 2019 between the hours of 9am-5:00pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019