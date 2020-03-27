|
CASH, TIMOTHY R.
Timothy R. Cash (Tim) age 64, a recent resident of Fort White and formerly of Gainesville, Florida, went to be with our Lord on March 22, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home after several hospital stays and mounting health challenges.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Doyle Asbury and Marjorie Patrica Cash on May 14, 1955, a young man, at the behest of his father, enlisted and became a proud US Marine, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart(s) recipient. One of the last Marines to leave the Siagon Embassy at the end of the war, Tim could mesmerize anyone for hours speaking of his time in the jungle, rice patties, and of his rescue after a brief time as a prisoner of war. He dreamed of returning to Vietnam one day to honor his fallen brothers and to see the place that shaped him into the loving, selfless man he became.
Until his retirement in 2017, Tim's career of 30 years was at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center, where he was a respected member of the staff, dedicated to passionately serving those, like himself, who have served.
An avid fisherman, once traveling the circuits with notable local greats, Tim earned several tournament trophies and the title 'Mr. Bass'. He was happy to share that the secret to getting the fish is all in the way you hold your tongue. He loved his friends and family and enjoyed pranking them and making them laugh and smile.
Preceded in death by his brothers Patrick and Geoffrey, Tim is survived by his daughters, Marjorie Patricia Cash of Charlotte, NC, Clara Lorene Cash of Gainesville, FL, and his sister Peggy Gallant of Gulfport, MS. Regarded and loved as family, Tim also leaves behind Dana and James (JD) Bevins, Jessica Troncale and his goddaughter, Chloe Troncale along with his dearest friends, Michael and Deborah Cothran.
A celebration of life be will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020