RAY, TIMOTHY

Timothy Ray passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 80.

Tim dedicated his life to social work and social justice, driven by a passion for helping others. He will be remembered for doing just that.

He was a social worker by profession, having served as the Executive Director of the Alachua County Older Americans Council and more recently serving as a medical social worker with Hospice of Marion County. Tim was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville and served one term as Clerk of Session. Later Tim joined the Gainesville Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, where Connie was a member.

Mr. Ray is survived by his wife, Connie Ray; son, Gregory Ray; daughter-in-law, Ginger Marshall; and grandson, Mack; daughter; Rebecca Ray and son-in-law, David Rosnick; brother, Richard Ray and sister-in-law, Lila Ray.

A memorial service will be held once it is safe again to gather in houses of worship. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, where he served as founding Board President.



