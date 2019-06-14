Home

TIMOTHY ROBERT MARTIN

TIMOTHY ROBERT MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, TIMOTHY ROBERT
Timothy Robert Martin, 59, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 at the E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville after an extended illness. Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be conducted on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Philippi Baptist Church with Rev. Hugh Sherrill and Rev. Art Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Friday evening, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 14 to June 15, 2019
