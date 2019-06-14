|
MELDON, TOBY
January 23, 1951 - June 5, 2019
Toby Meldon was an incredible mother and grandmother who devoted her life to making sure her family and friends were taken care of. Toby passed from this earth on June 5, 2019. Toby will be missed every minute of every day by her son, Carey Meldon, and her daughter, Jessica Meldon Nessim, as well as her grandchildren Noah and Naomi who affectionately called her 'Oma'. Toby had recently moved to Miami to be involved in her grandchildren's life on a daily basis and was a constant partner in raising the kids with Jessica. Toby was a dedicated shopper and art collector and really enjoyed keeping Noah and Naomi's closet full of the latest fashions.
Toby was married to Jeffrey Meldon in 1974, and they were active in the Gainesville Jewish Community throughout their lives. Toby was involved in starting the inaugural class of the Jewish Day School at B'nai Israel synagogue where Jessica was a student. Toby was also the first teacher in Alachua County for adults who were transitioning from 'Sunland Training Center' (now Tachachale) to independent group living homes.
Toby was always involved in her children's activities and was frequently seen riding around in her white Volvo station wagon wearing her tennis dress taking Carey and Jessica to tennis lessons, soccer practice, horse riding, religious school, and any other activity the kids were participating in.
A close friend of Jessica's wrote after Toby's passing the following:
Dearest Meldon Family,
We extend our deepest sympathies on the passing of Toby. During these past few days, we have been reminiscing about our favorite memories of Toby and how she touched all of our lives.
We have fond memories of her picking up the kids from Hebrew school in her white Volvo station wagon, plants in the car, and foot on the dashboard.
We recall many tennis matches, bar and bat Mitzvah celebrations, and Jewish high holiday meals.
She had tasteful design skills and creative aesthetic flare.
We recall her love of Stevie Wonder's 'You are the Sunshine of My Life', and how it directly translated to her love of her own family.
Her artistic and fun loving moments will be missed but remembered by us always.
Please know that we are thinking of all of you. We are here for you.
Toby had style and taste that was unparalleled. Everyone wanted Toby's advice on decorating their home or picking out an outfit to wear for a special occasion. Toby graduated from the University of Florida in 1973 and later returned as a student in the School of Architecture at UF with a major in Interior Design where she maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. Toby was also the consummate gardener and spent many hours daily making sure the large family property in the Hammock was a showpiece. She also cared for many dogs, cats and other various pets that she would collect along the way.
Toby and Jeffrey's home was always the place where all the kids hung out after school and on the weekends. Toby made sure that the refrigerator was full and that snacks were on the table. Life at the Meldon home was never dull.
Toby enjoyed having her large family come to the family home for holidays and get-togethers. She would insist that the family stay at the home and worked tirelessly to make sure everyone was comfortable and having a good time.
Toby was a great soul and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Toby will be fondly and deeply remembered by her brothers, Jeff and Greg, her sisters Rozanne and Rachel as well as her mother Lorraine Wagner and, of course, by her best friend in life Jeffrey Meldon.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Community Center located at 2021 N.W. 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603. In lieu of flowers a donation to American Friends of Magen David Adom would be appreciated.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 14 to June 15, 2019