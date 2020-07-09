BANKS, TOCCARA NICOLEMs. Toccara Nicole Banks 38 of Gainesville, FL quietly slipped away to be with God Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Ms. Banks will take place Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00pm from the Grasslawn Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Rev. Willie Jones officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm Only. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Her mother Elise Williams at 1:00pm to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000