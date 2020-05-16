TOMLINSON, TONY C.On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Tony C. Tomlinson died peacefully in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 67.Tony was born on July 31, 1952 in Knoxville, TN to Tommy and Margaret Tomlinson. On September 9, 1972 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Haguewood Tomlinson. They were married for 47 years in Gainesville. They raised two sons, Craig and Cory Tomlinson of Gainesville. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1970 and the University of Florida. He was part of the 1969 GHS state basketball team. Tony owned Tomlinson Furniture Refinishing and refinished many antiques for the Gainesville community.Tony enjoyed his family and friends. He coached youth sports for many years in both Gainesville and Alachua. His passion for helping allowed him to work as a substitute teacher at Irby Elementary, coach, basketball referee, SBAC bus driver, and friend to many in the community. The children he worked with in education knew him for his magic tricks and as 'Pappy' the Magician. In his retired life, he attended his granddaughters sporting events and worked in his beloved yard. His refinishing business allowed him to create and fix wonderful pieces of furniture. Tony will be remembered for his willingness to help and his kind spirit to anyone he met.Tony is survived by his wife Linda Tomlinson, his two sons, Craig Tomlinson, Cory Tomlinson and wife Kristina; 2 grandchildren Anna and Lily Tomlinson, brother Bruce Tomlinson (Sharon), sister Frances Fernandez (Pepe); his nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy F. Tomlinson and Margaret A. Tomlinson of Gainesville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to E.T. York Hospice Care Center, 4200 NW 90 Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. The family of Tony Tomlinson would like to thank the E.T. York Care Center and Gainesville community for all of their prayers and well wishes. Services to be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.