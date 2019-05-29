|
|
REDD, TONY
Tony Redd, 86 of Fanning Springs, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida.
Tony was born in Brooker, Florida on June 18, 1932 to Edward Burton Redd and Martha Harrell Redd. He was the youngest of four children. Tony graduated from Alachua High School and maintained relationships with classmates throughout his life. He married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Harrison and they have three children, Lynne Smallwood (Bert), Mark Redd (Kathy) and Paul Redd. Among them there are eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Tony was radio communications operator in the Air Force and Reserve, and received metals for National Defense, Good Conduct and Korean Service. He was also granted secret clearance during his military career. Tony went on to work for the United States Postal Service, in various positions before his retirement in Washington D.C. after thirty years of government service.
Later in life, Tony married Jane Jones Redd. Her children are Renee Burnett (Kevin) Wesley Jones (Terrie) and Clyde Jones.
Tony loved God and was a faithful member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Lacrosse Florida. He will be greatly missed by the congregation and all who love him.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in La Crosse, FL with Bro. Thad Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2019