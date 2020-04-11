|
CABRERA-SMITH, TONYA
Mrs. Tonya Cabrera-Smith, 52 of Hawthorne, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held for Mrs. Smith TODAY Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00am from the Hawthorne Cemetery, State Road 20 Hawthorne, Florida. Pastor Jim Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:30am.
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020