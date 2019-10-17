|
Baby Tray'von Amar Brewer of Gainesville, Florida quietly passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Celebration of Life & Graveside service for Baby Brewer will take place Friday, October 19, 2019 from Pine Grove Cemetery Gainesville, FL. Baby Brewer leaves to cherish his precious memories mother: Jonetta Little, father: Terrance Brewer, Jr.; grandparents and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:45AM.
