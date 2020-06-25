Or Copy this URL to Share

COFFEE, JR., ABY TREVOR DEVON 4 MONTHS

Baby Trevor Devon Coffee, Jr. of Alachua, FL, Feb. 12, 2020 - June 20, 2020. Precious memories remain in the hearts of his parents, Tanika Bianca Phillips and Trevor Devon Coffee, Sr; sister, La' Kynzie Dior Coffee; grandparents, Joanne Young (Bobby Kennedy), Maxine Barr, Tabarous Phillips, Robert Williams; and great grandmother, Mozell Burns. Viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL. Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Matthew Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Moderator Gregory E. Pelham is Officiating. Family will meet at cemetery 10:45 a.m.

