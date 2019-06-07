|
RAY, TREVYR DEWAYNE
04/21/70 - 06/01/19
Trevyr's big, wonderful and loving heart ceased beating Saturday 06/01/19 after an extended illness. He fought the good fight and now resides in heaven. We are sure he awaits the joyful reunions to come with all his loved ones. Our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, cousins, and friend is greatly missed as we treasure the wonderful memories, we shared in his 49 years with us.
Trevyr is survived by his mother Cheryl Weeks (Greg) and father Ron Ray (Becky). The center of his universe was his precious daughter Tanna Ray (mother Michele). Also surviving Trevyr is his brother Tyler Ray and sister Danyel Humphrey (David), aunt Betsy Bornemann, aunt Becky Lane (Steve), nieces Kaweny and Jady Humphrey, and nephew Jarve Humphrey. Trevyr would like to include all his 'Special' aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Adams, Gillman, and dear friends and families.
Trevyr was an avid softball player, hunter, fisherman and devoted Florida Gator fan for all his teen and adult years. In recent years his entire emphasis had been supporting and encouraging Tanna's fast pitch softball career.
A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 AM. Services will be conducted by Rev. Daniel Kendall with Rev. Bill Danvenport. The church is located 3612 N.W. 177 Ave. Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019