KIRBY, TROY DELL
Troy Dell Kirby, age 89, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Troy was born January 29, 1930 in LaCrosse, Florida to Silvanos and Ruby Hammons Kirby.
Troy graduated from Alachua High School in 1949. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church, and lifetime member of the American Legion. Troy served in the U.S. Army as a radar operator in Alaska from 1951-1953. He was a lifetime farmer.
Troy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Lorelle; daughters, Janet Breeden (Rock), Debbie Dean (Charlie), Sylvia Williams (Steven) and Denise Carlton (Jake); 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and a son, Todd Dwight.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Sardis Baptist Church, 3915 Main St, Worthington Springs, FL 32697, at 2:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, 3612 NW 177 Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. For those who wish, donations may be made to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or The Gideons International P.O. Box 188 Alachua, FL 32616.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeral home.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020