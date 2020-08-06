1/
TROYANNE HAMM
HAMM, TROYANNE
Troyanne Hamm, The Alachua County Bus Driver of Gainesville, 57. The family is sadden to announce the passing of their Affectionately Known to many as 'Ann'. Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 AM, Newberry Community Cemetery, Newberry, Florida. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral home in The Clarence Williams III viewing room from 2-8 pm. Please sign register book, view and immediately EXIT the building. Please remember social distancing to keep our families and community safe. Professional service under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving With
A Spirit Of Excellence'
352-204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
