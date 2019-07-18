Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Union County High School Gymnasium
1000 S Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TWYLA POSTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TWYLA POSTELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TWYLA POSTELL Obituary
POSTELL, TWYLA
MICHELLE HOLMES
Mrs. Twyla Michelle 'Missy' Holmes Postell, age 45, of High Springs, FL passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Postell will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Union County High School Gymnasium, 1000 S Lake Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054, Rev. Michael Miller, Eulogist.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 (386) 454-1110.
Professional services in care of A. Jerome Brown
Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now