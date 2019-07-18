|
POSTELL, TWYLA
MICHELLE HOLMES
Mrs. Twyla Michelle 'Missy' Holmes Postell, age 45, of High Springs, FL passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Postell will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Union County High School Gymnasium, 1000 S Lake Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054, Rev. Michael Miller, Eulogist.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 (386) 454-1110.
Professional services in care of A. Jerome Brown
Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019