|
|
FORD, TYLER D.
Mr. Tyler D. Ford of Tampa, FL formerly of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Ford will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM from First Union Missionary Baptist Church, 3707 E. Chelsea Street Tampa, FL. Bishop Christopher Stokes Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in the Garden of Memories. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. from 5:00-8:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church. Mr. Ford leaves to cherish his memories mother: April Stokes; father Dewayne Ford, God parents: Richard & Iris Bailey and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 7503 South Sanibel Circle Temple Terrace, FL 33637 at 10:00AM to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019