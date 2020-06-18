THOMAS, TYRONE L.Mr. Tyrone L. Thomas, 45, of Gainesville, FL entered into thy masters Joy Sunday, June 7, 2020.Celebration of Life service for Mr. Thomas will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am from the Patterson Community Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Pastor Kenyarda Feathers officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm Only.Mr. Thomas leaves to cherish his loving devoted wife, Tina Thomas, Children: Tyrone Jr., TyRhiunah, Tyrin, Tyonah, Tyree Thomas; parents, Patricia Wilson and Bobby Thomas Sr., grandparents; Felix Small Sr. Bertha Lee Thomas, his siblings, Marlin Roper Sr., Shainna Small, Bobby Thomas, Jr., Syreeta Thomas, and Alonzo Strickland and a host of other relatives and friends.Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1521 SE 23rd place Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000