Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Ulysses (Richard) McQueen Obituary
McQUEEN,
ULYSSES (RICHARD)
Ulysses (Richard) McQueen, 76 of Archer, Florida, passed away on August 19, 2019.
His is survived by a loving and devoted companion - Beatrice S. Britt of Archer, Fl. Children, Ulysses McQueen, Alonzo (Paulette) McQueen, Sharon (Stephen) Samuel and Tanya McQueen all of Philadelphia, PA. 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 1:30 pm at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 17118 SW 83rd Ave., Archer, Fl. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Wake service will be held on Friday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church from 5-7:30pm.
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 SE 4th Ave.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
