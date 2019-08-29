|
|
McQUEEN,
ULYSSES (RICHARD)
Ulysses (Richard) McQueen, 76 of Archer, Florida, passed away on August 19, 2019.
His is survived by a loving and devoted companion - Beatrice S. Britt of Archer, Fl. Children, Ulysses McQueen, Alonzo (Paulette) McQueen, Sharon (Stephen) Samuel and Tanya McQueen all of Philadelphia, PA. 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 1:30 pm at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 17118 SW 83rd Ave., Archer, Fl. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Wake service will be held on Friday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church from 5-7:30pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019