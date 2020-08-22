1/1
UNCEAL MOSLEY
MOSLEY, UNCEAL
'CENTENARIAN'
Mrs. Unceal Mosley was granted 102 years on this earth, to share in good and wonderous things. She moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1939 form St. Stephens, South Carolina, Mrs. Mosley became a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board. She was a member of the Gainesville Floral Club and Daughter of the Elks.
Mrs. Mosley's husband, Ellie Mosley, Sr. her sons, Leroy Mosley, and Ellie Mosley, Jr. all
preceded her in death.
Loving memories remain in the hearts of her children, Larry Mosley (Angela), Castleberry, FL, Mary Mosley, Gainesville, FL, thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Mosley will be held, 11:00am, Monday, August 24, 2020, Rev. R.L. Slater, Pastor, Apostle James L. Ham, Jr., Presiding, Rev. Destin L. Williams, Officiating; burial will follow Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Mosley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Monday, 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Monday at the home of Mrs. Mosley 401 S.E. 14th Terrace, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide order, please be aware and follow the order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Staff Member of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
