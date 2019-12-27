|
|
CHANDRASEKARAN, V.
1933-2019
V. Chandrasekaran, age 86 unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL. He was surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Vijayalakshmi, as well as his son Dr. Chandra Nataraj, daughter-in-law, Dr. Uma Iyer, daughter Thangam, son-in-law Yesh and his grandchildren Akshaya, Akhila, Avinash, Arjun and Abirami.
Born in India, Chandrasekaran was a mechanical engineer and enjoyed a career that spanned India and Malaysia. He retired as Vice President, from Massey Fergusson/TAFE Ltd. Since 2017, he had made Gainesville his home where he enjoyed gardening and watching his grandchildren's music and sport related activities. He found a second home in Gainesville and relished being part of this community.
Chandrasekaran was someone who really cared about everyone he knew, and gave his all when he saw the purpose behind an activity or event. Friends and family were fortunate to share and learn from his insights derived from principle-centered living. He was known to never forget a birthday or anniversary regardless of where someone was in the world. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends here and in India.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alachua County Humane Society, 4206 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL 32609 (https://www.humanesocietyncfl.org/donate/). Arrangements for the funeral service is set for 9.30-11am on Friday, December 27, 2019 under the care of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 404 N Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-7556. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019