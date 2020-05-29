V. ZARON BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share V.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, V. ZARON
Mr. Zaron V. Brown age 29, passed away May 25th, 2020 following a vehicle accident. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Buchholz High School, class of 2009, and attended Santa Fe College.
He is survived by his parents, Timothy Johnson, Lakanjala Johnson, Gainesville, FL, siblings, Timothy Johnson, Jr., Samuel Austin, Jr., both of Tampa, FL, Denim Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Timmeka Johnson, all of Gainesville, FL, maternal grandparents, Faye Sholtz, Prennis Sholtz, Gainesville, FL, paternal grandmother, Sandra Johnson, Tampa, FL.
Graveside Services for Mr. Brown will be held, 2:00pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of his parents, 2550 N.E. 14th Street, Gainesville, FL at 1:15pm to form the Cortege.
We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by our Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings, and social distancing. It is important that we not linger inside and outside after viewing.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved