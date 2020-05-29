BROWN, V. ZARON

Mr. Zaron V. Brown age 29, passed away May 25th, 2020 following a vehicle accident. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Buchholz High School, class of 2009, and attended Santa Fe College.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy Johnson, Lakanjala Johnson, Gainesville, FL, siblings, Timothy Johnson, Jr., Samuel Austin, Jr., both of Tampa, FL, Denim Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Timmeka Johnson, all of Gainesville, FL, maternal grandparents, Faye Sholtz, Prennis Sholtz, Gainesville, FL, paternal grandmother, Sandra Johnson, Tampa, FL.

Graveside Services for Mr. Brown will be held, 2:00pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of his parents, 2550 N.E. 14th Street, Gainesville, FL at 1:15pm to form the Cortege.

We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by our Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings, and social distancing. It is important that we not linger inside and outside after viewing.

