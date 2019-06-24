Home

With heartfelt regrets, Valerie C. Kahn, born in Miami, Florida, October 3, 1954, to loving parents Sam and Dea Cadwallader, reached to her heavenly rest on May 6, 2019. She had been an accomplished, talented singer in her years in Gainesville. She became a paralegal after graduate studies in voice at the University of Florida and moved to Orlando, Florida. She married Dr. Bernard Kahn and served as his office manager, applying her energy to their son, Alexander. She had gained national recognition in community service in the Jaycees, Women's American ORT and Women's League in Conservative Judaism. She sang for the Bach Festival Choir, the Orlando Magic, and led choirs at her synagogue.
She is survived by her parents; brothers, Steve (wife, Jane) and Phil (wife, Natalie); and sister, Stephanie (husband, Dr. Henry) Barber; and loving nieces and nephews. In addition to son, Alexander (girlfriend, Tasha) she was a loving mother to his older brothers, Aaron (wife, Inbar) and Philip (wife, Batya) and their daughters.
She was interred at Temple Israel Cemetery, Gotha, Florida, on May 9, 2019.
