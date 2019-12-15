|
|
WOODARD,
VALERIE MOORE
Valerie Moore Woodard passed away in Gainesville, FL on October 11, 2019. She was born to Etta and James Moore January 20, 1936 in New Haven, CT.
Valerie earned a BS in Nursing at Cornell University, a MS in Nursing from Boston University, and a BA in Journalism from the University of FL. She practiced nursing in New York City, NY and Ocala, FL. She worked as a journalist for WDVH in Gainesville, FL and she put her skills to additional use writing chapters for nursing textbooks.
Valerie was the bedrock of her family, demonstrating angelic compassion, steadfast morals and a work ethic second to none. For these qualities and so much more, she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Carroll Woodard; and her brother, Eugene Moore.
She is survived by her children, Camilla Lieberman (Jef Lieberman), Cal Woodard, and Cara Woodard (Lamar Steadham); and three grandchildren.
Family services will be held in Gainesville, FL and Bozeman, MT. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019