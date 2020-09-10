BROWN, VALORIA

Ms. Valoria Brown age 51 passed away August 31, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Brown was a graduate of Flagler Palm Coast, class of 1987. She was employed with the Animal Hospital as a Technician.

Ms. Brown is survived by her children, Dwight Hubbert, Jr., Antonio Hubbert, Darryl Hubbert, father, all of Gainesville, FL, Ben Brown, Sr., Bunnell, FL, siblings, Ben Brown, Jr., Caesar Brown, Richard Brown, all of Gainesville, FL, Claudia Brown, VA. Crystal White, Atlanta, GA, and eight grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Ms. Brown will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Damascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Rev. Windy Butler Ford, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:30pm until the hour of Service.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Ms. Brown, 5800 S.W. 20th Ave. Apt.#N3 at 1:30pm to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

