1/1
VALORIA BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VALORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, VALORIA
Ms. Valoria Brown age 51 passed away August 31, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Brown was a graduate of Flagler Palm Coast, class of 1987. She was employed with the Animal Hospital as a Technician.
Ms. Brown is survived by her children, Dwight Hubbert, Jr., Antonio Hubbert, Darryl Hubbert, father, all of Gainesville, FL, Ben Brown, Sr., Bunnell, FL, siblings, Ben Brown, Jr., Caesar Brown, Richard Brown, all of Gainesville, FL, Claudia Brown, VA. Crystal White, Atlanta, GA, and eight grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Ms. Brown will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Damascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Rev. Windy Butler Ford, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:30pm until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Ms. Brown, 5800 S.W. 20th Ave. Apt.#N3 at 1:30pm to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Reposing
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Damascus Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Damascus Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved