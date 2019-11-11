|
|
PITTMAN, VASSIE
Vassie Pittman, Newberry, Florida passed away unexpectedly at her home, on November 7th, 2019 at the age of 69 after a long battle with cardiac disease.
An avid Gator fan, you probably have seen her at a game…and if not...you could count on her watching somewhere, screaming at the top of her lungs "GO GATORS!".
After retiring from the University of Florida, as an administrative secretary, she enjoyed working with many volunteer organizations, specifically fighting hunger by donating her time to the local food bank.
She had a passionate love for nature and all animals, she preferred living in the country on her secluded property where she watched the Sandhill cranes circle while the Florida sun was setting.
Vassie was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She is preceded in death by Hughie Provau her loving "Daddy", her mother Dorothy and her late husband Michael of 48 years.
Vassie is survived by her eldest son Michael and his loving husband Tom, her youngest son Matthew and his devoted wife Heather and her siblings Samantha, Katie and Tommy.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 13th, at Knauff Funeral Home, 512 E. Noble Ave. Williston, FL 32696.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019