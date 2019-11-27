|
|
COTTON, VERA BELL
Mrs. Vera Bell Cotton, 91 years of age passed away November 23, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Cotton was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she served as a former member of the Choir #2, United Methodist Women, United Methodist Circle, and Majestics Social Club. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1946, and was employed at Tacachale as a Shift Supervisor, and Lab Technician in the Healthcare Industry.
Mrs. Cotton is survived by her children; Veita J. Carter (Aaron), Mary C. Williams (significant other, Henry), both of Gainesville, FL, Rev. Clarence Cotton, Ocala, FL, five grandchildren; Tamera W. Calhoun (Demetrious), Aaron Carter, II, Leeland Carter, Taurus Williams, Larry Williams, two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cotton will be held Friday, 2:00pm, November 29, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael D. Frazier, Pastor; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Cotton will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Friday at the Church from 1:00pm until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Cotton, 2440 N.E. 12th Avenue, Gainesville, at 1:15pm to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019