Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for VERA COTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERA BELL COTTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERA BELL COTTON Obituary
COTTON, VERA BELL
Mrs. Vera Bell Cotton, 91 years of age passed away November 23, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Cotton was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she served as a former member of the Choir #2, United Methodist Women, United Methodist Circle, and Majestics Social Club. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1946, and was employed at Tacachale as a Shift Supervisor, and Lab Technician in the Healthcare Industry.
Mrs. Cotton is survived by her children; Veita J. Carter (Aaron), Mary C. Williams (significant other, Henry), both of Gainesville, FL, Rev. Clarence Cotton, Ocala, FL, five grandchildren; Tamera W. Calhoun (Demetrious), Aaron Carter, II, Leeland Carter, Taurus Williams, Larry Williams, two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cotton will be held Friday, 2:00pm, November 29, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Rev. Michael D. Frazier, Pastor; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Cotton will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Friday at the Church from 1:00pm until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Cotton, 2440 N.E. 12th Avenue, Gainesville, at 1:15pm to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -