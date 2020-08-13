FLOYD, VERA BROWN

Vera Brown Floyd peacefully passed away, ending her earthly journey and joining her loving and devoted Husband, Reedie B. Floyd, on August 1, 2020. Vera was 85 years of age having been born January 18, 1935 to the late Furman & Sarah Ann Brown of Alachua Florida.

Vera was known as a fighter and a strong and devoted mother and sister. She accepted Christ at the age of 13 and devoted her adult life to serving God as a Choir Member, Sunday School Teacher, Missionary, and Member of the Mother's Board at Saint Matthews Missionary Baptist Church (of Alachua, FL). Later in life, as a Jehovah Witness, Vera faithfully served God witnessing to all that would hear the 'Good News' of Christ Jesus.

Vera is survived by her daughters - Carol Greenlee, Cherry E. Robinson (& Emanuel) and Lakeisha Floyd-Graham; sons - Kenneth B. Filer and Ronnie Floyd; sisters - Evelyn Welcome, Annette Smith (& Eddie), Catherine Terry (& Freddie) and Gladys Brown; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

An Inurnment Service will be held 11:00AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Forrest Meadows Memorial Park-Central (Gainesville, FL) with her Nephew, Elder Ted Welcome, officiating. In lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting that Donations be made to The American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215) in the name of Vera Brown Floyd. We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this

occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



