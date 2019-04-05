Home

D A Boyd & Sons Funeral Home
924 Reid St
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-7544
VERA DOUGLAS

VERA DOUGLAS Obituary
Mother Vera Douglas was born November 28, 1924 to Mr. Henry Douglas Sr., and Mrs. Ethel Baker Douglas, in San Mateo, Florida. She was raised in a very loving and supportive family. Mother Vera was the 11th child of 14 children. She leaves to cherish her memory, Oscar McCray Sr., Nathan Dixon, (Palatka), Annie Dinkins, (Palatka), Jerome Lee, (Gainesville), Constance Lee-Batie, (Fred) (Gainesville), Cheryl Veronica Williams, (Pa-latka) and Pastor Rachel Douglas-Jones (Roosevelt), (Gainesville), Godson: Shelton Miguel Wright and Corey Wright, both of Seattle Washington, special daughters, Will-monteen Smith, Ann Walton-Cordoba, and Tucker Walton, one sister-in-law, Louise Douglas, (Hasting's). She leaves 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Information, Viewing for Mother Vera Douglas will be 5P.M.-7P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Boyd & Sons Chapel, 924 Reid St. Homegoing Celebration will be 1P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 719 Reid St, Rev. James Mcgriff, Pastor, Elder Clyde Douglas, Eulogist.
Arrangements are entrusted to D.A. Boyd & Sons Funeral Home, Palatka, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
